NEWTON - The Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum will be hosting its fall festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be several events throughout the day, including guided tours across the 2-acre campus every 30 minutes. These tours will originate in the historic Newton depot beginning at 11:30 a.m. and will include food selections and live music performed by local musician James Glenn.
The museum includes some of the oldest and rarest railroad equipment still in existence anywhere in the United States and is the only facility in the South dedicated to preserving the history of narrow gauge railroading. Along with equipment displays, including a freshly painted steam locomotive and caboose, there will be tours of the adjacent model railroad center with eight operating model railroads of all scales.
Inside the depot are also a number of historic artifacts with highlights on regional and local railroad history. Children of all ages are invited to participate in operating many of these displays, including the operation of the model layouts.
The railroad museum hosts thousands of people each year. Admission is free and provides an opportunity for the public to experience not only the nostalgia and romance of the rails, but to learn about the impact of the industry on our history and present day community life.
The Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum is located at 1123 North Main Ave. in Newton. Annual memberships are available beginning at $25 (with discounts for students and seniors). For more information, visit www.newtondepot.org or call the museum office at 980-858-4266.
