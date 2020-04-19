WILKESBORO - In lieu of their annual gathering of music fans and musicians from across the globe, MerleFest presented by Window World has announced a rebroadcast of the Watson and Cabin stages from the 2012 MerleFest weekend.
As a thank you to every fan who has attended and supported MerleFest over the years, this broadcast is being presented free of charge. Simply visit MerleFest.org and click the live stream link on the homepage to view the broadcast over the course of the originally scheduled MerleFest 2020 weekend, April 23-26. Fans can stream here starting April 23 at 1 p.m. and April 24-26 at 9:30 a.m.
On April 23-24 audio from select sets will be airing locally on WNCW and internationally at wncw.org. Listeners can tune in throughout the day to hear rare recordings straight from the MerleFest archives.
