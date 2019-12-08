Today is Monday, Dec. 9, the 343rd day of 2019. There are 22 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Dec. 9, 1990, Solidarity founder Lech Walesa won Poland’s presidential runoff by a landslide.
On this date:
In 1608, English poet John Milton was born in London.
In 1911, an explosion inside the Cross Mountain coal mine near Briceville, Tennessee, killed 84 workers. (Five were rescued.)
In 1960, the Domino’s Pizza chain had its beginnings as brothers Tom and James Monaghan started operating a pizzeria in Ypsilanti, Mich.
In 1962, the Petrified Forest in Arizona was designated a national park.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford signed a $2.3 billion seasonal loan-authorization that officials of New York City and State said would prevent a city default.
In 1984, the five-day-old hijacking of a Kuwaiti jetliner that claimed the lives of two Americans ended as Iranian security men seized control of the plane, which was parked at Tehran airport.
In 1987, the first Palestinian intefadeh, or uprising, began as riots broke out in Gaza and spread to the West Bank, triggering a strong Israeli response.
In 1992, Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation. (The couple’s divorce became final in Aug. 1996.)
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kirk Douglas is 103. Actor-writer Buck Henry is 89. Actress Dame Judi Dench is 85. Actor Beau Bridges is 78. Actor Michael Dorn is 67. Actor John Malkovich is 66. Singer Donny Osmond is 62. Actress Felicity Huffman is 57. Rock singer-musician Jakob Dylan (Wallflowers) is 50. Actress Reiko Aylesworth is 47. Rock musician Tre Cool (Green Day) is 47. Rapper Canibus is 45. Rock musician Eric Zamora (Save Ferris) is 43. Actor Simon Helberg is 39. Actress Ashleigh Brewer is 29. Olympic gold and silver medal gymnast McKayla Maroney is 24.
