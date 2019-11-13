Poll: Should President Trump be impeached?

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trump

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, as they return from New York. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

For only the fourth time, Congress will open impeachment proceedings against the president. Is this action justified? Vote below.

Should President Trump be impeached?

You voted:

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News