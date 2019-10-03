NEWTON - The Newton Forum Committee is sponsoring a candidates forum for the upcoming municipal and school board elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The forum will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Community Meeting Room at the Catawba County Library in downtown Newton.
This forum will be educational and non-partisan. It is not designed to promote any particular candidates or agendas. All Newton voters and other interested people are invited to attend.
The forum will begin with two-minute opening statements for each candidate. Next, audience members will be invited to directly question the candidates. Each question is limited to one minute. Candidates' answers are limited to one minute. The forum will conclude with one-minute closing statements from each candidate.
Eddie Haupt, Al Hoover, Jeremy Petty and John Stiver are competing for mayor of Newton. Mayor Anne Petree Jordan is not running for reelection. Candidates for three at-large seats on the Newton City Council include incumbent Jody Dixon, Laddie Ford, incumbent Jerry Hodge, J Mike Honeycutt, Roy Johnson, Mary Bess Lawing, Yerby Ray, Rick Settlemyre, Addie Shuford and Beverly Danner Stull. Incumbent Tom Rowe is not seeking reelection.
Incumbent Jim Stockner is unopposed for reelection for his Newton seat on the Newton-Conover School Board.
For more information on the Newton Candidates Forum, contact Greg Cranford at 828-464-8294, 803-308-2916 or gregcranford@aol.com.
