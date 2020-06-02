NC man gets 10-month sentence for threatening Muslim politician

A North Carolina man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in prison for anonymously threatening on social media to lynch a Muslim-American man who ran for a state Senate seat in Virginia, according to prosecutors.
Joseph Cecil Vandevere, 53, of Black Mountain, had faced a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison after a federal jury in Asheville, North Carolina, convicted him in December of interstate communication of a threat to injure a person.
U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn Jr. also sentenced Vandevere to a year of supervised release after his prison term, said Lia Bantavani, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of North Carolina. Vandevere will report to prison at a date to be determined, according to Bantavani, who said sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of 10 to 16 months.
Vandevere was charged last June in connection with a tweet directed at candidate Qasim Rashid. The March 2018 tweet included a picture of a lynching and read, “VIEW YOUR DESTINY.” Rashid posted a screenshot of the threatening tweet and reported it to the FBI.
The judge also ordered Vandevere to pay $224 in restitution to Rashid.
Rashid didn’t express support for a prison sentence but said he had urged the court to fine Vandevere $250,000, the statutory maximum, to “send the strongest message that there are material consequences for this kind of violent behavior.”
“Our goal from the get-go was to emphasize rehabilitation and reform,” he told The Associated Press after the hearing. “We’re a bit concerned that this (sentence) may not send that kind of deterrent message.”
In a statement submitted to the court after the trial, Rashid said Vandevere’s threat evoked painful memories of a cousin who was lynched and dragged through the streets of Pakistan two decades ago, “his neck broken and his life taken because of his faith.”
“Seeing Mr. Vandevere’s threat, I felt found, thousands of miles away, by that same generational pain of violent religious persecution that my family had fled,” Rashid wrote.
Authorities also accused Vandevere of posting an anti-Semitic threat on a Florida synagogue’s Facebook page.
Investigators linked Vandevere to a threatening comment posted in February 2018 on the website of a synagogue in Plantation, Florida, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit. A rabbi at Ramat Shalom Synagogue contacted the FBI after somebody using the name Bob Smith posted a “disturbing” comment in response to the rabbi’s post showing support for the Parkland, Florida, high school where a gunman killed 17 people earlier that month, the agent wrote.
Investigators linked Vandevere’s telephone number to the same Twitter account — with the handle “DaDUTCHMAN5″ — that posted the threat against Rashid, according to the affidavit. The post was accompanied by a black-and-white photograph of the infamous 1915 lynching of a Jewish man, Leo Frank, in Marietta, Georgia.
Twitter suspended the “DaDUTCHMAN5” account.
Rashid, a Democrat, lost his November 2019 bid to defeat an incumbent Republican state senator in Virginia. Prosecutors have said Rashid’s political campaign started well after the threat was made “and had no bearing on the threat.”
Rashid, an attorney who works on immigrant rights cases, testified at Vandevere’s two-day trial. Rashid said in his post-trial statement to the court that Vandevere’s threat still haunts him and his family, with his wife constantly fearing for his safety.
“I am forced to act now, in many ways, like someone who is hunted,” he wrote in January.
In September, Cogburn rejected Vandevere’s argument that his indictment must be dismissed on First Amendment free speech grounds.
Vandevere’s attorney, Andrew Banzhoff, claimed the communication in question was not a “true threat.”
“In 2019, the political arena necessarily includes the public exchange of political views that occurs daily on Twitter and other social media sites,” Banzhoff wrote.
But the judge said he couldn’t rule as a matter of law that the alleged threat was “political hyperbole” or that “no reasonable person would interpret this communication as a serious expression of intent to do harm.”
Greensboro College to end fall semester early amid virus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College in North Carolina will end its fall semester before Thanksgiving in order to reduce the number of trips students make during the coronavirus outbreak, the school’s president said.
The semester will end Nov. 24, two days before Thanksgiving, and final exams will be held online during the first week of December, the private liberal arts college announced Monday in a news release.
Students will have classes on other days, including Labor Day, and fall break will be canceled to make up for the early fall dismissal, the school said. The spring schedule will remain as before.
The college also announced it has resumed “limited” in-person campus tours for prospective students and their families. Visitors to the school must answer health screening questions and wear masks, the school said.
School: Students, staff made racist remarks on protests
CARY, N.C. — A public school system in North Carolina suspended a school bus driver for comments, and said it plans to take disciplinary actions against students who made “racist, vile, and thoughtless statements” on social media about the national protests over the death of George Floyd.
The statements by some students and employees “aggravated and trivialized the emotions felt by many across the nation, particularly members of the African American community,” Wake County Public School Superintendent Cathy Moore and Keith Sutton, the school system’s board chairman, said in a joint statement on Monday.
Lisa Luten, the school system spokeswoman, told The News & Observer the school decided to discipline the students after learning about the statements posted on social media over the weekend and on Monday. She did not provide details on what the statements said, who the students were, or what disciplinary actions will be taken citing student confidentiality policies.
The move comes as a school bus driver was suspended with pay while the school reviews a complaint about a statement she made on Facebook, Luten said.
The Facebook comment by the bus driver said police should “Have the fire department turn on the water. Watch them run.” It was unclear what Facebook post she was commenting on. She did not respond to a request for comment by The News & Observer, and her Facebook page has since been taken down.
“To be sure, the racist actions of a few do not define our school system,” the joint statement said. “However, we cannot be silent in the face of racism in our community or beyond.”
Protests over the death of George Floyd in Raleigh, the county seat of Wake County, led to street fires, store break-ins, and fireworks thrown at officers over the weekend. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin imposed a curfew in the city on Monday that will run each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Police take knee with protesters in North Carolina city
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police officers in the North Carolina city of Fayetteville took a knee in solidarity with protesters two days after the area had experienced violence and looting.
The Fayetteville Observer reports that the incident occurred Monday night following protests against police brutality.
Nearly 300 protesters were facing a line of police officers in riot gear when the activists lowered down on one knee and chanted, “I can’t breathe.”
Police officers followed suit, prompting cheers and applause to erupt from the activists. Some of the activists shook hands and fist-bumped with law enforcement. One woman approached several officers and hugged them.
Two days earlier, on Saturday night, there was violence and looting in Fayetteville and the town of Hope Mills. A fire was set and windows were broken. Looters targeted a mall.
Protests have sprung up across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man. He died when a white officer jammed his knee into the back of his neck in Minneapolis.
