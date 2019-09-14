What does June 23, 1957, have to do with an ice-cream shop in Durham, N.C., and a 28-year old clergyman from Hickory’s Ridgeview neighborhood?
The young preacher’s leadership and courage during the Royal Ice Cream parlor sit-in resulted in his arrest and conviction, as well as those of the six other protesters. In 1957, he and the others also did not earn support from the black or the white community of Durham.
This incident is now an important piece of our country’s civil rights history. As noted in The Washington Post’s Sept. 4, 2019, article titled “Douglas Moore, provocative presence in civil rights and D.C. politics, dies at 91,” the events in Durham “proved a harbinger of higher-profile sit-ins, most notably the one that began Feb. 1, 1960, at a segregated Woolworth lunch counter in Greensboro, N.C.”
The Rev. Douglas Elane Moore’s lifelong search for equality through the civil rights movement was expressed on a public stage even earlier than what became known as the “Royal Seven” sit-in. In preparation for Ridgeview High School’s 1945 graduation, the honors student’s address was approved by the principal, who was also his uncle. The Rev. Moore recalled to The Washington Post that he threw away his prepared address and “gave a rousing speech about the 14th and 15th amendments, to the cheers of black students but not the administrators.”
The Rev. Moore was the grandson of a Methodist minister, son of a high school principal and son of a schoolteacher. His thirst for Christian theology, for learning and for activating what he knew came directly from these roots, demonstrated by his education record, including: a B.A. from North Carolina College for Negroes, Durham, (now N.C. Central), in 1949; attended Howard University School of Theology in Washington, D.C., 1950; transferred to Boston University School of Divinity, where he was a classmate of Martin Luther King Jr., and earned a B.A. and M.A. in Sacred theology, 1953-55. Between 1959 and 1961, he also participated in the Raleigh Easter Conference on Civil Disobedience, helped found the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), attended Yale University, and learned French at the University of Grenoble.
Briefly leaving his civil rights work in the United States, the Rev. Moore served as a United Methodist missionary in the Belgian Congo, 1962-65, returning as assistant director of the Shaw Urban Redevelopment Corp. in Washington, D.C., 1966-69, followed by joining the newly founded Black Fund with Cox and Baily, and in 1974 was elected to the Council of the District of Columbia as at-large member, Budget Committee chair, also launching legislative action apposing discriminatory redlining in the District of Columbia and apartheid in South Africa.
In 1981, the civil rights advocate became an entrepreneur, founding and serving as president of Moore Energy Resources, selling gas, coal and oil to clients including Pepco, Washington Gas, Coastal Energy, Duke Energy, and Brooklyn Union. Funds generated provided funds for art collecting and philanthropic work, especially institutions of higher learning and deserving students.
In 2009, the Rev. Moore and his wife, Doris Hughes-Moore, lent the Hickory Museum of Art pieces from their extensive collection, many purchased directly from the artists, including Elizabeth Catlett and John Biggers. This exhibition was designed to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the NAACP. It was also held in conjunction with the North Carolina NAACP’s annual conference in Hickory.
Additionally, the celebration served as a homecoming for an extraordinary individual who persevered, took chances, and who helped others.
The Rev. Moore’s cousin, Ridgeview native and retired Hartzell United Methodist Church pastor, Dr. Theodore Powell, 94, recently described his younger cousin as a man “who wanted to change the way people lived and thought,” concluding with, “He did something!”
The Rev. Moore died Aug. 22. His funeral is being held in our nation’s capital today at Asbury United Methodist Church.
Memorial donations can be made to Howard University Political Science Scholarship Fund at: //www.howard.edu/give, or mailed to Howard University’s Development Office noted as “Tribute Gift — Reverend Douglas E. Moore,” at 1851 Ninth St. NW Third Floor, Washington DC 20001.
