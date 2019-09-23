Police operation leads to 27 arrests for human trafficking
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say an undercover operation has resulted in more than two dozen arrests of people suspected of human trafficking.
News outlets report the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that it conducted “Operation End of Summer” with assistance from three police departments, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The operation spanned three days last week. Officials said it was designed to investigate, identify and arrest individuals suspected of human trafficking, specifically through prostitution. The operation also resulted in 14 counts of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution, one count of felony soliciting prostitution on a second offense and nine counts of misdemeanor prostitution.
Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson says there will be similar operations in the future.
NC Democratic leader revives budget override vote complaints
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Democratic leader in the North Carolina House says it’s plainly clear Republican counterparts have misled him and the public on how an unexpected override vote on Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget bill veto came about.
House Minority Leader Darren Jackson told reporters on Monday he’s so convinced Speaker Tim Moore’s top lieutenant told him no votes would be taken the morning of Sept. 11 that he’s taken a lie detector test. Jackson called on Moore, Rules Chairman David Lewis and two others to do the same and offered to pay for the tests.
Moore responded with his own news conference later Monday, calling the test dare a “sideshow” and “silly games.”
Most House Republicans but only about 15 Democrats were in the chamber that morning when the override vote occurred.
2nd death in week reported at North Carolina beach
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. — Police on the North Carolina coast are reporting a second apparent drowning within a week.
News sources report Topsail Beach Police Chief Samuel Gervase says rescuers pulled the man’s body out of New Topsail Inlet on Sunday.
Gervase identified the victim as 69-year-old Fernando Garcia Jr. of Angier. The chief said two witnesses saw the man walking along the beach on Topsail Island on Sunday, and later saw the man’s body floating in the inlet.
The witnesses flagged down a boat to help pull Garcia from the water. An emergency worker performed CPR on Garcia, but to no avail.
Last Wednesday, emergency personnel pulled the body of 62-year-old Jerry Thompson out of the ocean at Topsail Beach. Gervase said autopsies will determine the exact cause of death for both men.
Sheriff: North Carolina man shot to death with crossbow
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina are looking into the death of a man who they say was shot with a crossbow.
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies responding to a call on Sunday found a 58-year-old man lying in the yard of a mobile home with a stab wound in his side.
The news release says a 20-year-old man admitted to accidentally shooting the man with the crossbow, which was recovered from the scene along with a knife.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man is cooperating with investigators.
Dorian-flooded NC school to get iPads for displaced students
OCRACOKE, N.C. — North Carolina’s top education official says the state will send hundreds of iPads to students and teachers on an island damaged by Hurricane Dorian.
North Carolina Public Schools said in a press release that Superintendent Mark Johnson announced Monday the department of public instruction would send 200 iPads to Ocracoke School, where flooding forced 185 students out of their building.
The department says it hopes the iPads will help students stay on schedule with schoolwork until their building can be reopened. Students are currently attending classes in a teaching center.
The release says the Sept. 6 hurricane flooded Ocracoke School with more than 3 feet (1 meter) of water.
Gov. Roy Cooper has asked President Donald Trump to declare the island a disaster area so federal funds can be accessed.
NC man trying to stop car thief gets pinned between vehicles
NEBO, N.C. — A sheriff’s office in North Carolina says a store clerk trying to stop a thief from stealing his car has been seriously injured after the suspect pinned him between two vehicles.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s office says 37-year-old William Matthews spotted someone trying to get into his jeep outside of the convenience store he works at in Nebo, North Carolina, late last week. That’s when the office says Matthews jumped through a passenger side window and tried to stop the suspect. Instead, the suspect accelerated and slammed into a truck in the parking lot, pinning Matthews between his jeep and the truck’s tailgate.
Matthews was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Deputies announced Friday they’d arrested an unidentified suspect.
Ocracoke recovery to get North Carolina governor’s review
OCRACOKE, N.C. — The barrier island that suffered the most damage from Hurricane Dorian in North Carolina is getting another visit from Gov. Roy Cooper.
Cooper’s office says he’ll examine recovery work on Ocracoke Island on Monday. He’ll be joined by Cabinet members and emergency management officials.
Dorian’s heavy rains and storm surge 2½ weeks ago flooded Ocracoke, leaving hundreds of residents temporarily stranded. State agencies and nonprofits have provided food and water, fuel, medical care and portable toilets and showers. Ocracoke access is still limited to residents, homeowners and some others.
Cooper visited Ocracoke the day after Dorian departed the North Carolina coast.
Ocracoke is in Hyde County, one of 13 counties in which Cooper has asked President Donald Trump to declare as disaster areas to access additional federal funds.
PBS documentary featuring NC looks at the history of a genre
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ken Burns’ epic eight-part documentary, “Country Music,” makes clear that a number of different streams from all over the South came together to feed this homegrown art form.
Though North Carolina’s role in country music isn’t specifically spelled out, viewers will quickly notice the state’s musical heritage weaving in and out of the narrative.
Not surprisingly, old-time string music plays a major role in the early part of the documentary, with banjo innovator Charlie Poole of Rockingham County getting a nod for developing a three-finger banjo style that another Tarheel, Earl Scruggs, took to new levels.
Scruggs, a Shelby native, has prominent roles in a few episodes, including one that covers his tenure with Bill Monroe, and the folk boom that spread to college campuses.
Other North Carolina natives with airtime include Charlie Daniels, Randy Travis, Ronnie Milsap and Betty Johnson. Rhiannon Giddens, a Greensboro native, offers sharp insight on the role the banjo and slaves played in helping to shape old-time music, one of country music’s many branches. Tony Brown, who was raised in Walkertown, also has a brief appearance. Brown has been associated with most of country music’s biggest stars, either as an instrumentalist or as president of MCA Nashville.
The success of the Kingston Trio’s “Tom Dooley” is also mentioned as a pivotal moment in country music, with listeners showing a hunger for songs that tell a story. The song is based on the hanging of Tom Dula of Wilkes County. Frank Proffitt of Pick Britches Valley in Watauga County had a big hand in the song’s success.
The documentary traces how these old-time songs, played in the textile mills of the Piedmont and the Southern Appalachians, made their way to the Clinch River Valley in southwestern Virginia. From there, they entered the repertoire of A.P., Sara and Maybelle Carter, whose act, The Carter Family, was part of The Big Bang that launched country music, along with Mississippi native Jimmie Rodgers.
North Carolina Daybook
Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Monday, Sep. 23.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.
To see your Daybooks and events for North Carolina and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.
--------------------
Monday, Sep. 23 1:00 PM North Carolina Gov. Cooper’s public schedule — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper surveys recovery efforts on Ocracoke Island after Hurricane Dorian (1:00 PM EDT); and participates in a coastal resiliency and clean energy roundtable and signs clean energy week proclamation, North Carolina Estuarium, 223 E Water St, Washington (3:30 PM EDT)
Weblinks: https://www.nc.gov/, https://twitter.com/NC_Governor
Contacts: North Carolina Office of the Governor Communications, govpress@nc.gov, 1 919 814 2100
Throughout the day, Gov. Cooper holds meetings and conducts other business Access to Ocracoke Island remains limited to residents, non-resident homeowners and other personnel approved by Hyde County Government. News media who wish to cover Governor Cooper’s visit should send an email request to validation@hydecountync.gov to be placed on a list for authorized ferry boarding. A ferry reservation is also recommended by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY. News media travel is recommended on the 7 a.m. ferry from Swan Quarter or the 6 a.m. or 7:30 a.m. ferries from Hatteras. All ferry routes are currently taking approx. 2.5 hours to Ocracoke. Return Ferry Schedule: Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Ocracoke-Silver Lake to Hatteras: 9 and 10:30 a.m., 12, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 6, and 7:30 p.m
--------------------
Monday, Sep. 23 6:00 PM North Carolina state Senate candidate Mack Paul hosts event — Democratic North Carolina state Senate candidate Mack Paul hosts event in support of the Wake County Democratic Party with former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder
Location: 3705 Shadybrook Dr, Raleigh, NC
Weblinks: https://www.mackfornc.com/
Contacts: Mack Paul for NC Senate, mackfornc@gmail.com
--------------------
Monday, Sep. 23 7:30 PM SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Meredith College — Meredith College hosts a conversation with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, part of the Lillian Parker Wallace Lecture Series
Location: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E South St, Raleigh, NC
Weblinks: http://www.meredith.edu/, https://twitter.com/meredithcollege
Contacts: Melyssa Allen, Meredith College, allenme@meredith.edu, 1 919 760 8455
Please contact Melyssa Allen, News Director, at allenme@meredith.edu by September 16 to indicate interest in covering this event. We will consider media requests and confirm before September 20.
--------------------
Monday, Sep. 23 — Wednesday, Sep. 25 IDCON Reliability & Maintenance Conference for the Pulp and Paper Industry
Location: Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown, 3415 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC
Weblinks: http://idconevents.com/, https://twitter.com/idconinc
Contacts: IDCON, info@idcon.com, 1 919 847 8764
--------------------
--------------------
Tuesday, Sep. 24 7:30 AM Northeastern University Charlotte hosts panel discussion on 2040 vision planning efforts — Northeastern University Charlotte hosts global impact breakfast featuring a panel of experts discussing 2040 vision planning efforts for Charlotte
Location: Northeastern University Charlotte, 101 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Weblinks: http://www.northeastern.edu, https://twitter.com/northeastern
Contacts: Colleen Brannan, Branstorm, colleen@branstorm.com, 1 704 458 2289
--------------------
Tuesday, Sep. 24 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey
Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed
Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490
--------------------
Tuesday, Sep. 24 10:30 AM Carolina Panthers make announcement at Bank of America Stadium — Carolina Panthers President Tom Glick joins NFL free agent Wilson Howard for ‘major’ announcement
Location: Bank of America Stadium, 800 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC
Weblinks: http://www.panthers.com/, https://twitter.com/Panthers
Contacts: Ryan Anderson, Carolina Panthers, Ryan.Anderson@Panthers.NFL.com, 1 704 357 7473
--------------------
Tuesday, Sep. 24 10:30 AM NC Department of Marine Fisheries teleconference meeting — North Carolina Department of Marine Fisheries’ Standard Commercial Fishing License Eligibility Board teleconference meeting
Weblinks: http://www.deq.nc.gov, https://twitter.com/NCDEQ
Contacts: Patricia Smith, NCDEQ Marine Fisheries, tricia.smith@ncdenr.gov, 1 252 726 7021
--------------------
Tuesday, Sep. 24 11:30 AM Greensboro Mayor Vaughan delivers remarks at ribbon-cutting ceremony — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan delivers remarks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of Greensboro Aquatic Center’s new swimming pool. Other attendees include Olympic swimmer Hali Flickinger
Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Weblinks: http://www.greensboroaquaticcenter.com/
Contacts: Andrew Young, Greensboro Aquatic Center, a.brown@greensboro-nc.gov, 1 336 373 7456
--------------------
Tuesday, Sep. 24 12:00 PM NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400 pep rally — Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts Bank of America ROVAL 400 pep rally featuring NASCAR standouts Kurt Busch and Christopher Bell
Location: Bank of America Plaza, Charlotte, NC
Weblinks: http://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/, https://twitter.com/cltmotorspdwy
Contacts: Scott Cooper, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1 704 455 3209
--------------------
Tuesday, Sep. 24 2:00 PM Siembra NC hold five ‘pop-up’ voter registration events for young Latinos — Siembra NC hold five ‘pop-up’ voter registration events for young Latinos as part of National Voter Registration Day
Location: Durham, NC
Contacts: Andrew Willis Garces, Siembra NC, andrew@siembranc.org, 1 202 277 5262
--------------------
Tuesday, Sep. 24 7:00 PM 10th Annual Congressional Football Game for Charity — 10th Annual Congressional Football Game for Charity, with Democratic Reps. Pete Aguilar, Colin Allred, Nanette Barragan, Katie Hill, Joe Kennedy III, Tom Malinowski, Jimmy Panetta, Harley Rouda and Marc Veasey, Republican Reps. Don Bacon, Jack Bergman, Rick Crawford, Rodney Davis, Drew Ferguson, Brian Fitzpatrick, Chuck Fleischmann, Russ Fulcher, Mike Gallagher, Anthony Gonzalez, Clay Higgins, Richard Hudson, Will Hurd, Dave Joyce, John Katko, Darin LaHood, Brian Mast, Markwayne Mullin, Steven Palazzo, Tom Reed, Austin Scott, Ross Spano, Greg Steube, Steve Stivers, Williams Timmons, Mark Walker, Steve Watkins, Bruce Westerman and Don Young, former NFL players John Booty, Ravin Caldwell, Gary Clark, Ken Harvey, Darnerien McCants, Santana Moss, Fred Smoot, Shawn Springs, Herschel Walker and Marvin Washington, and members of the DC Police
Location: Gallaudet University, 800 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC
Weblinks: http://nahigianstrategies.com/, https://twitter.com/NahigianComm
Contacts: Congressional Football Game, cfg@nahigianstrategies.com
--------------------
Tuesday, Sep. 24 — Wednesday, Sep. 25 NASCAR Hall of Fame host 2nd annual ‘Over the Edge’ event — NASCAR Hall of Fame host 2nd annual ‘Over the Edge’ fundraising event to support healthcare and education services for economically-challenged children in the Charlotte region. The event features NASCAR drivers racing to rappel down from the roof of the Embassy Suites. Participating drivers include Rusty Wallace, Kurt Busch, Justin Allgaier, Jeremy Clements, Vinnie Miller, Ross Chastain, and Jordan Anderson
Location: NASCAR Hall of Fame, 400 E M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Weblinks: http://nascarhall.com, https://twitter.com/NASCARHall
Contacts: Karen Brand, NASCAR Hall of Fame, karen.brand@crva.com, 1 704 414 4185
--------------------
Tuesday, Sep. 24 — Saturday, Sep. 28 International Bluegrass Music Association World of Bluegrass — World of Bluegrass, annual celebration of bluegrass music including the IBMA Business Conference, International Bluegrass Music Awards Show and Wide Open Bluegrass festival
Location: Downtown Raleigh, NC
Weblinks: http://www.ibma.org, https://twitter.com/IntlBluegrass, #WOB
Contacts: Judy McDonough, JEMMedia, mcdonoughmedia1@yahoo.com, 1 615 243 5994; Abby Lee Hood, IBMA communications, abbylee@ibma.org, 1 615 673 4811;
Multi-venue
--------------------
Tuesday, Sep. 24 — Wednesday, Sep. 25 Life Science Manufacturing Automation Optimization Conference
Location: Hilton Charlotte University Place, 8629 J M Keynes Dr, Charlotte, NC
Weblinks: http://www.q1productions.com/, https://twitter.com/q1productions
Contacts: Eric Jahnke, Q1 Productions, marketing@q1productions.com, 1 312 955 0424
--------------------
UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 24 Amtrak and OLI host ‘Operation Clear Track’ railroad safety mobilization — ‘Operation Clear Track’ hosted by Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver, Inc., with police and sheriff’s officials from over 600 departments enforcing state grade crossing and trespassing laws across 48 states, as part of National Rail Safety Week
Weblinks: http://stayoffthetracks.org, https://twitter.com/Amtrak
Contacts: Beth Toll, Amtrak, Bethany.Toll@Amtrak.com, 1 302 683 2509
For a list of local law enforcement agencies, contacts and crossing participating visit https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:86cca0a0-c96e-4602-8331-0cc5902f37db
--------------------
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 25 Guns N’ Roses begin North American tour — Guns N’ Roses begin a new North American leg of their ongoing ‘Not In This Lifetime Tour’
Location: Spectrum Center, 333 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/gunsnroses, #NotInThisLifetime
Contacts: Kim Estlund, Rogers & Cowan, kestlund@rogersandcowan.com
--------------------
CORPORATE DATA
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 25 11:00 AM Investor Day Webcast
Weblinks: http://ir.vfc.com
Contacts: VF Corp Investor Relations, ir@vfc.com, 1 336 424 6082
