Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG BRIEFLY AFFECTING THE NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT THIS MORNING... AREAS OF DENSE FOG HAVE DEVELOPED ACROSS MUCH OF THE NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT AFTER SUNRISE THIS MORNING. THE FOG EXTENDS FROM THE EASTERN FOOTHILLS TO ROUGHLY INTERSTATE 77. VISIBILITY OF ONE-QUARTER MILE OR LESS CAN BE EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN OTHER VEHICLES. THE FOG SHOULD START TO LIFT BY 10 AM EST.