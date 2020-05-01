HICKORY - The GFWC Hickory Woman's Club commemorated the 130th anniversary of the founding of the General Federation of Women's Clubs through its celebration of Arbor Day on Federation Day, April 24.
Club member Becky Rowe appeared on Facebook reading "If You Hold a Seed," by Elly MacKay to her St. Stephens Lutheran School kindergarten students.
The club also ordered plaques for four new trees being planted in the Shuford Gardens that honor the centennial of the Hickory Woman's Club in 2017; Vera Shuford, a long-time member of the club and advisor to the Hickory Junior Woman's Club; Nancy Meek, a former member who served as the Director of Junior Clubs for the General Federation of Women's Clubs; and current members Sandy Jahn, Diane Creasman, Susan Singleton, Jennifer Richards, Carol Watts, and Denise Icenhour who have served in leadership positions in the General Federation of Women's Clubs of North Carolina.
Although prevented from meeting by the current stay-at-home order in North Carolina, club members regularly communicate via email. They recently assisted in the effort to combat the effects of COVID-19 by donations to the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, the Hickory Soup Kitchen, the Salvation Army of Hickory, and the Catawba Medical Foundation.
For further information about the club, contact membership chairman Susan Hughes, susanmsbh@gmail.com.
