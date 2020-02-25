President Donald Trump
@realDonaldTrump
The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!
Feb. 24
Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is complaining, for publicity purposes only, that I should be asking for more money than $2.5 Billion to prepare for Coronavirus. If I asked for more he would say it is too much. He didn’t like my early travel closings. I was right. He is incompetent!
Feb. 25
Evangelist Franklin Graham of North Carolina
@Franklin_Graham
Today @POTUS @realDonaldTrump spoke to 110K+ people in India at the world’s largest cricket stadium. He said: “In America & in India, we know that we are all born for a higher purpose: to reach toward our fullest potential... & to give all glory to God.”
Thank you President @realDonaldTrump for not being afraid to mention the name of God and seek to give Him the glory as you address our nation and the world. Christians across America continue to pray for you, Melania, and your family.
Feb. 24
Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg
@MikeBloomberg
Fidel Castro left a dark legacy of forced labor camps, religious repression, widespread poverty, firing squads, and the murder of thousands of his own people. But sure, Bernie, let’s talk about his literacy program.
Feb. 24
U.S. Senator and Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders
@BernieSanders
Is raising the minimum wage to $15/hour radical?
Is making sure kids can get a higher education radical?
Is making health care a right like every other major country radical?
Is addressing the existential threat of climate change radical?
The American people don't think so.
Feb. 24
Congressman Mark Meadows of North Carolina
@RepMarkMeadows
“US intelligence briefer appears to have overstated assessment of 2020 Russian interference”
Either we weren’t told the full story, Democrats leaked and spun the media, or both.
Imagine that.
Feb. 24
Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg
@PeteButtigieg
As @thestate wrote in their endorsement, we “need a nominee who seeks to bring Americans together based on broad common ground — and not divide them along narrow interests.” That’s how we will defeat Trump and finally meet the challenges of our time.
Feb. 24
