What qualities and experiences make you the best person in the race to represent the district in Washington and pass legislation that will benefit its people?
I interned on Capitol Hill with Congresswoman Sue Myrick (R-NC9), so I’ve seen how Washington operates.
I’m a tech guy, so I can sit across from the tech leaders and call out their falsehoods to protect American data privacy.
And I have a passion to fight for the working-class people of our district above all else. I will not accept corporate PAC money donations.
What policies would you fight for if elected? Why is it important you fight for those specific policies?
FDR proposed a second bill of rights in 1944 and it defines what I stand for.
Every American has a right to a job, an adequate wage and decent living, a decent home, medical care, economic protection during sickness, accident, old age, or unemployment, a good education.
When we make sure all Americans have those foundational things in life, we can have a productive society that can stand on its own and we can achieve the greatness that America was destined for.
Would you say your views align completely with those of the Democratic Party or are there areas where they deviate? If so, please elaborate on why your views align and if not, explain where your views deviate and why.
Largely, I do agree with much of what the Democratic Party stands for but for many folks in our district, I suspect they have been gravely misinformed as to what that is. Please read for yourselves and unplug from propaganda outfits that serve to perpetuate corporate greed.
Is there a policy or belief you could not compromise on? If so, what is the policy/belief and why is it important that you not compromise on it? If not, why not?
We must solve our nation’s health care crisis immediately. Nearly every voter I speak to either has direct or close connections to people in need. We cannot continue to pay $58 billion a year to a private insurance industry that continues to operate on a profit motive based on denying your claims.
We can deliver quality health care to all American citizens for far less than we pay now and have the buying power to get great reductions in drug and medical costs.
This is not a radical idea. We are one of the very few civilized countries without universal health care.
