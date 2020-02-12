Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS WITH TORRENTIAL RAINFALL WILL IMPACT CATAWBA... SOUTHERN IREDELL...LINCOLN...NORTHWESTERN MECKLENBURG...SOUTHEASTERN CLEVELAND AND GASTON COUNTIES UNTIL 930 AM EST... AT 854 AM EST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH TORRENTIAL RAINFALL ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 3 MILES SOUTHEAST OF HICKORY TO 6 MILES WEST OF LINCOLNTON TO 7 MILES NORTH OF GAFFNEY, AND MOVING NORTHEAST AT 75 MPH. LOCATIONS TO BE IMPACTED INCLUDE... GASTONIA, HICKORY, STATESVILLE, SHELBY, NEWTON, LINCOLNTON, HUNTERSVILLE, CORNELIUS, MOORESVILLE AND KINGS MOUNTAIN. WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THESE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND SATURATED SOIL CONDITIONS WILL CAUSE SCATTERED TREES AND POWER LINES TO FALL. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE AN INTERIOR ROOM. &&