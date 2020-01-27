TERRELL – Politics is always a subject ripe for discussion, and when it involves family dynasties, it gets even more intriguing.
The Catawba County Library will be hosting Rob Christensen, former reporter and political columnist at The News & Observer in Raleigh, to speak about his latest book, "The Rise and Fall of the Branchhead Boys: North Carolina’s Scott Family and the Era of Progressive Politics."
The program takes place at 6:30 p.m. today at the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library and is sponsored by the Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library.
In the book, Christensen brings to the forefront the Scott family, who were prominent in North Carolina politics for three generations: W. Kerr Scott served as N.C. governor and U.S. senator in the 1950s, his son Robert Scott served as N.C. governor in the early 1970s, and his granddaughter Meg Scott Phipps served as the state's commissioner of agriculture in the early 2000s.
Through interviews and research, Christensen offers a portrait of the family’s political service and its legacy. Although he highlights the Scott family’s accomplishments, Christensen also illustrates their personal and political shortcomings and their fall from favor. Included in his portrayal are explorations of the ways that race and populism informed North Carolina politics during the 20th century and the impact of corruption on the family name and political offices.
The program is free and open to the public.
The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the mission of the Catawba County Library System, encouraging reading, expanding literacy, providing cultural opportunities, and inspiring a passion for life-long learning in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.