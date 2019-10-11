RIO DE JANEIRO — A mysterious oil spill that has polluted at least 150 beaches along Brazil’s northeastern coast reached the city of Salvador on Friday as officials tried to determine the source of the crude sludge.
Authorities confirmed the oil had reached the Piata beach in Salvador, Brazil’s fourth-largest city, which is known for its beaches and Afro-Brazilian culture. Overall, 68 municipalities in nine states have been affected by the spill, which began Sept. 2.
A report from Brazil’s Institute of the Environment and Water Resources said the origin of the sludge has still not been determined, though environment minister Ricardo Salles earlier said the oil was likely of Venezuelan origin — something denied by Caracas. The main hypothesis is that the oil spilled from a vessel passing near the Brazilian coast.
After studying the ships that passed through the region, Brazil’s navy on Thursday began asking 30 oil tankers from 10 countries for clarifications of their actions.
The environmental institute said 12 sea turtles and a bird have died after coming in contact with the crude oil.
Brazil’s environmental protection agency has said it fears the oil spotted could just be a small fraction of what was spilled, noting there are about 1,242 miles of coastline to monitor. The oil has been particularly hard to track as it floats under the surface of the water and can’t be easily detected from planes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.