1. Claremont Daze Festival
There’s fun activities for the whole family at the 24th annual Claremont Daze Festival. Live music, a beer garden, car show, inflatables, games, food, vendors, arts and crafts and more are part of this two-day festival. For a full schedule, visit cityofclaremont.org
When: Friday from 6-11 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Claremont
Cost: Free
2. Henry River After Dark
After dark tours at the historic Henry River Mill Village are underway this October. This unique guided experience will take you on a night-time tour of the 114-year-old textile village as you step back in time with stories from its history that are best shared in the cover of darkness. For more information, visit henryrivermillvillage.com
When: Friday and Saturday 7-8 p.m., 8:30-9:30 p.m. and 10-11 p.m.
Where: Henry River Mill Village, 4255 Henry River Road, Hickory
Cost: $20 at eventbrite.com, guests under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian
3. Foothills Folk Art Festival
The Downtown Newton Development Association and Hickory Museum of Art are bringing the fourth annual Foothills Folk Art Festival to downtown Newton on Saturday with folk art vendors, artist demos, hands-on art activities, live music, food, a beer garden and more. For more information, visit foothillsfolkartfestival.com
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Newton
Cost: Free
4. Tour of Destruction
Tour of Destruction at Hickory Motor Speedway is back this weekend with a school bus race, monster trucks, a demolition derby and more. For tickets, visit tourofdestruction.com
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Hickory Motor Speedway
Cost: $20 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 12 and under, tourofdestruction.com
5. Moses Jones & The Dirty Southern Show Concert
Moses Jones & The Dirty Southern Show, an Americana band infused with blues and country, will play at Blowing Rock Draft House and Brewery in Hickory on Sunday
When: Sunday, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Blowing Rock Draft House and Brewery, 883 Highland Ave. SE, Hickory
Cost: Free
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.