1. Claremont Daze Festival

There’s fun activities for the whole family at the 24th annual Claremont Daze Festival. Live music, a beer garden, car show, inflatables, games, food, vendors, arts and crafts and more are part of this two-day festival. For a full schedule, visit cityofclaremont.org

When: Friday from 6-11 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Claremont

Cost: Free

2. Henry River After Dark

After dark tours at the historic Henry River Mill Village are underway this October. This unique guided experience will take you on a night-time tour of the 114-year-old textile village as you step back in time with stories from its history that are best shared in the cover of darkness. For more information, visit henryrivermillvillage.com

When: Friday and Saturday 7-8 p.m., 8:30-9:30 p.m. and 10-11 p.m.

Where: Henry River Mill Village, 4255 Henry River Road, Hickory

Cost: $20 at eventbrite.com, guests under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

3. Foothills Folk Art Festival

The Downtown Newton Development Association and Hickory Museum of Art are bringing the fourth annual Foothills Folk Art Festival to downtown Newton on Saturday with folk art vendors, artist demos, hands-on art activities, live music, food, a beer garden and more. For more information, visit foothillsfolkartfestival.com

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Newton

Cost: Free

4. Tour of Destruction

Tour of Destruction at Hickory Motor Speedway is back this weekend with a school bus race, monster trucks, a demolition derby and more. For tickets, visit tourofdestruction.com

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Hickory Motor Speedway

Cost: $20 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 12 and under, tourofdestruction.com 

5. Moses Jones & The Dirty Southern Show Concert

Moses Jones & The Dirty Southern Show, an Americana band infused with blues and country, will play at Blowing Rock Draft House and Brewery in Hickory on Sunday

When: Sunday, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Blowing Rock Draft House and Brewery, 883 Highland Ave. SE, Hickory

Cost: Free

