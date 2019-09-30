NEWTON —The Downtown Newton Development Association and Hickory Museum of Art are again collaborating to bring you a day of fun at the Foothills Folk Art Festival. The event will be presented Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The free, family friendly festival is expected to draw thousands of visitors from throughout the region and will showcase a variety of local and regional contemporary folk artists whose work will be for sale, as well as artist demos, hands-on art activities for kids, live music, food from area restaurants and food truck vendors, a beer garden, and more.
The result of a continuing partnership between Hickory Museum of Art and Downtown Newton Development Association, the mission of the award-winning festival is to celebrate and support contemporary folk art locally and regionally, while maximizing the benefits for the artists and to Downtown Newton both economically and culturally. The festival is pleased to welcome Catawba Valley Community College as this year’s presenting sponsor.
The festival will feature a juried selection of artists from around the Carolinas and other Southeastern states. The artists work in a wide range of materials, including wood, clay, metals, textiles, beads, paper, and paints, often in mixed-media combinations or in repurposed recycling. The art available will include pottery mugs, bowls, and decorative pieces, jewelry, bird houses, sculptures, photographs, and paintings on wood, canvas or metal in a variety of styles.
Throughout the day there will also be an art activity for children running in parallel on the courthouse lawn, under the guidance of the HMA Education Department.
There will be a variety of music showcasing musical styles such as bluegrass, steel drum, Americana, rock, jam, blues and pop. Following the festival, The Night Move Band will perform at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre on Main Avenue across from the Courthouse Square from 4-7 p.m.
When you get hungry, there will be food trucks scattered throughout the festival. There will also be a beer garden for anyone older than 21, along with non-alcoholic beverages available throughout the festival.
For more information, visit www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com. The site includes a list of artists and representative pictures of the art they will be bringing to the festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.