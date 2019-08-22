VALDESE — Family Friday Night summer series will continue their season with the Dirty Grass Soul band beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 in downtown Valdese.
Proudly hailing from the musically rich foothills of Cleveland County, Dirty Grass Soul has been entertaining audiences across the Carolinas and beyond since their formation in 2011.
With a sound that draws much influence from traditional music of the North Carolina foothills, Dirty Grass Soul manages to bring a new, refreshed and re-energized sound to their music that falls somewhere between country, bluegrass and southern rock & roll reminiscent of acts like The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band.
Dirty Grass Soul is led by founding members Kevin Dedmon (fiddle, vocals, guitar) and Lance Watson (bass, mandolin). They are joined by Tommy Smith (electric guitar), Dedmon’s brother Kris Dedmon (banjo), Glenn Miller (pedal steel guitar) and Jared Miller (vocals and percussion).
Concessions will be available for purchase and a 50/50 raffle will also be held with one lucky winner being announced at 9 p.m. For further information about events in Valdese and the full Family Friday Night’s Concert Schedule go to www.visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
Gardening workshop to be held at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library
HICKORY — Join Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 6 p.m. to learn how to maintain long-term healthy living.
This workshop, ‘The 100 Year Old Gardener,’ will focus on how to foster longevity of the body and mind in and outside of the garden. This talk will delve into what science can teach us about maintaining our independence as we age, especially out of doors, so that we can keep doing the things that we love.
The presenter, Dr. Jessica Urzen, is a board-certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) physician. PM&R is a medical specialty focused on neuro rehabilitation after stroke, spinal cord injury, and brain injury, as well as musculoskeletal medicine including treating sports injuries and joint pain.
Urzen is the medical director of Catawba Valley Medical Center’s Inpatient Rehab and has an outpatient clinic at the Wellness Center on CVMC’s campus.
‘The 100 Year Old Gardener Workshop’ is free and open to the public. For more information call 828-304-0500 ext. 7235. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block.
Woodcrafters club meeting to be held this weekend
HICKORY — A presentation on shop jigs will highlight the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting on Aug. 24 at 9:30 a.m. Meetings are held at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, in Hickory, and are open to the public.
Club members will bring and discuss their favorite shop jigs. A jig is a form used for holding work or for guiding a tool, used especially for locating, spacing and guiding cuts and drilled holes. The presentation should provide ideas for developing better jigs for improving your shop projects.
Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to comment and ask questions about presentations, items shown and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.
The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are our annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza and a combined November/December meeting. For more information, call 828-855-4941.
Annual Morganton Festival planned for September
MORGANTON — Join downtown Morganton in celebrating 38 years of the Morganton Festival on Sept. 6 and 7. The festival will feature free music, a Kid Zone fun with rides and games, food and over a mile and a half of arts and craft vendors from across the country.
The event kicks off on Friday, Sept. 6 at noon with the Patton High School Band marching up W. Union Street with the winners of the Miss Morganton Pageant. Over 200 craft vendors will then line the courthouse square, Green Street, Union Street and Sterling Street.
The Fri-day Food Fest will tempt your taste buds with the aromas of gyros, BBQ, “chicken on a stick”, vegetarian noo-dles, egg rolls, homemade ice cream and more.
The Kids Zone and Teen Zone will open at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 with ticketed rides and games along with the free craft area for children in grades 5th and under. The Festival presents roving acts which feature The One Man Band and acrobats. For a full lineup, visit www.morgantonfest.org.
For teens and fun-loving adults, the Teen Zone features a Volcano Rock Climbing Wall, the Wild West Mechanical Bull, a Water Tag Course, Obstacle Courses and more.
Stop by the M.A.D.E. (Morganton, Arts, Design and Engineering) Competition tent located in the grass lot diagonally across from CVS. Burke County Middle and High School teams will be competing in the “Junkyard Challenge”, an onsite design/build engineering feat.
On Friday, the music begins on the Indie Stage at 3 p.m. with Pan Jive Band, followed by Gypsy Grass and Wiregrass. The Broadcast band will hit the City Stage at 8 p.m., offering a psychedelic soul rock performance. NC’s Ultimate AC/DC band Thunderstruck will follow at 9:30 p.m.
Start Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with the Sunrise Run (5k or 10k) on the Greenway. Also, the Student Fitness Challenge sponsored by Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge and 1 mile Fun Run/Walk will start at 9:30 a.m.
Middle and elementary school students should pre-register with their Physical Education teachers for the Student Fitness Challenge. Adults can pre-register for the 5k, 10k or 1 mile Fun Run/Walk on-line at www.morgantonfest.org. The course has been certified and will be chip-timed.
After your fitness session, head to the festival on Saturday, Sept. 7 where booths open back up at 9 a.m. Yard art, baskets, crafted toys, jellies, wines, distilleries, clothing, carvings, baskets, plants, pottery and lots of jewelry can be discovered over eight city blocks.
The Indie Stage kicks off Saturday’s performances with a Dr. Seuss story time with Adventure Bound Books and meet and greet with The Cat in the Hat lasting from 9 a.m. to noon. The first 200 kids will receive a coupon for a free cotton candy or a snow cone from the Optimist’s food trailer.
Music continues at 12:30 p.m. on the Indie Stage with The Funk Connection, followed by local favorites Greg Mastin and The Druthers at 3 p.m. The streets will again heat up in the evening on the Indie Stage with live music from Matt Walsh and the Movers at 5:30 p.m. and Shiloh Hill at 8 p.m.
City Stage will gear back up at 7 p.m. with country band Farewell Angelina and National Country Music Artist, Rodney Atkins. Atkins has received multiple awards and nominations through the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.
Entrance to the festival and all concerts are free. The festival is an animal-free event and will go on rain or shine. For a complete listing of all the events including the Sunrise Run, M.A.D.E., music acts and more, call 828-438-5252, email info@morgantonfest.org or visit www.morgantonfest.org.