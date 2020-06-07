1965 Ford truck

When and how did you acquire the car?
I got my Ford truck in 2002 when my dad (Butch Cline) handed it over to me. He bought it around 1982 from a man in Newton.
Tell us about your truck (specs, restoration, etc. in detail.)
It’s a 1965 Ford F-100 custom fleet side, with a 352 big block, all matching numbers. Recently fully restored. Installed a wooden bed, as well as power steering and power brakes. Complete frame-off restoration. Had the engine and transmission rebuilt. Three speed on the column. The color is not original to this truck but are Ford colors.
Do you have a fun or interesting story about the vehicle?
When I was young I would ride in the floor board with my uncles and cousins crammed in the bench seat. We used this truck to pull our four-wheelers and to take deer hunting, etc. My sister and I loved riding in the bed of the truck when we were young, wind in our hair, sometimes we would swallow a bug. My mom once drove this truck from Newton to Rutherfordton to my Boy Scout camp in first gear because she couldn’t shift into second.
Why do you love the truck?
This truck reminds me of my childhood. I learned to drive a stick on this truck. It’s made with such thick metal that it pings when you shut the door. It’s so easy to work on. I used to hold the light when my dad would work on it. I literally sat inside next to the engine. I love the colors I picked out. The paint is like glass. I had a dream about my truck being this exact color, I woke up and decided, “Yep, that’s it.”
What is the most interesting feature of the truck?
The most interesting feature to my truck is that it’s all original down to the carburetor. My dad took really good care of it, and I intend to as well. Older men used to say how great of shape it was in and how straight the frame was. Apparently after years of use, these old trucks used to sag in the middle.
What do people often ask you about the vehicle?
They say you rarely see these old trucks in that good a shape ever.
What value do you place on the vehicle?
I’d value it at $86,000.
