NC has 2nd person test positive for coronavirus
RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials say a second person has tested positive for coronavirus in a case unrelated to the first one.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release Friday saying that the person tested positive for COVID-19, the strain causing the fast-moving illness. The state test will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state health officials say the person is in isolation at home and is doing well. They say the Chatham County man had traveled last month to an area of Italy that has an outbreak.
The news release says the person had two days of symptoms that were similar to the flu, but mild, while still in Italy. He then flew back to the United States.
Health officials say his fever went away and his other symptoms are improving.
Officials in Georgia contacted their counterparts in North Carolina because the person had been a contact to a case there.
The Chatham County Public Health Department visited the North Carolina man’s home and collected samples that produced the positive result.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working to identify others who may have come into contact with the man, who’s not been identified.
Another man in Wake County previously tested positive for the virus, but officials say the two cases aren’t related.
Two charged for brawling at basketball game
CREEDMOOR — A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a fight that led to the suspension of a North Carolina high school basketball playoff game which was nearly over, police said.
Tyrell Thorpe, 20, of Creedmoor is charged with disorderly conduct, news sources reported, citing Creedmoor police. Bria Pass, 26, of Reidsville, will be charged with disorderly conduct and resisting, obstructing, and delaying a public officer, according to the department.
With 19.1 seconds left to play and South Granville leading 72-66, police said Thorpe ran around the outside of the court with a sign, pushed past an officer and onto the court where he stopped in front of the Reidsville players and coaching staff and waved a sign in front of several players.
Officers removed Thorpe from the player area and restrained him on the floor, according to a news release.
About 30 seconds later, police said Pass tried to get past an officer and onto the court. According to police, body camera footage showed Pass resisting the officer and swinging her arms until a second officer comes by and helps restrain the woman.
Police said that’s when others went to the court and got involved in the incident. When those people didn’t disperse, police said officers used pepper spray to break up the incident.
South Granville won the game 72-69 Thursday night and goes on to meet Farmville Central for the eastern 2A championship on Saturday.
North Carolina firefighter hospitalized after car hits her
AURORA, N.C. — A North Carolina firefighter was hospitalized after she was hit by a car, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
Patrol Sgt. Kevin Respass said Pamlico County firefighter Maegan Speciale, 20, was assisting with a fire in Beaufort County around 7 p.m. Thursday, WITN reported.
Respass says Speciale was setting up a roadblock on N.C. Highway 306 near Aurora when a motorist in the northbound lane tried to avoid hitting a fire truck. The sergeant said Speciale saw the car coming and tried to get out of the road before she was hit.
Officials at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville said Speciale was in critical condition.
Respass says no charges have been filed, but the accident is still under investigation.
