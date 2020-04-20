No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Catawba County on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county’s total is 43 cases. This count only includes cases confirmed with testing, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Burke County reported two more deaths on Monday, bringing the county to eight deaths associated with COVID-19. One patient was in their 40s and another in their 80s, according to a county press release. They both had underlying medical conditions, according to the release.
Statewide, there are at least 6,764 tested and confirmed cases of coronavirus, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
Of those, 373 people are currently hospitalized and 179 have died.
At least 905 of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths are in nursing homes, according to NCDHHS. More than 500 cases and five deaths are in correctional facilities.
At least 79,484 tests for coronavirus have been completed by the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.