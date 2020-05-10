Catawba County Public Health reported the second COVID-19 associated death in the county on Sunday.
The individual had been hospitalized and died Sunday from complications associated with the virus, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health. The patient was in their early 70s and had underlying medical conditions. The person did not reside at a senior living facility.
"We are saddened by the news of a second COVID-related death in our community. Our condolences go out to this person’s loved ones," Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the release. "This death is an unfortunate reminder that our fight against this disease is ongoing."
Public Health also reported five more COVID-19 cases in Catawba County bringing the total cases count to 82 with 45 recovered as of Sunday, according to the website.
Five patients are currently hospitalized and the county received at least 1,104 negative test results.
Alexander County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday with a total of ten.
As of Saturday, Caldwell County last reported 60 cases and Burke County reported 128 cases.
As of Sunday, the statewide total for laboratory-confirmed cases was 14,764, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service (NCDHHS) website.
The website also reported 547 deaths and 442 patients currently hospitalized in 99 counties.
