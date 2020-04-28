CHARLOTTE – While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans, including 180,000 in North Carolina, living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter and the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter are offering free virtual education programs and online support groups in the coming weeks to help all North Carolina caregivers and their families. The Alzheimer's Association offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.
“During this challenging time, it’s critical that all North Carolina caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “The COVID-19 crisis is altering Americans’ daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers cannot be put on hold. These online programs allow us to connect with caregivers and provide necessary information even amid the current crisis.”
Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.
Upcoming virtual education programs include:
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's
• Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia
• Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors
• Effective Communication Strategies
• Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning
• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research
For a complete list of upcoming virtual programs, visit alz.org/northcarolina. Attendees are invited to join via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required at alz.org/northcarolina/helping_you/virtual-offerings or by calling 800-272-3900. Participants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of each virtual program.
In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org.
