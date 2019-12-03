HICKORY — The Dec. 10 Poetry Hickory will feature a local authors’ showcase and book sale, including six award-winning local authors and publishers.
Featured writers will include Lenoir-Rhyne creative writing professor Scott Owens, Catawba Valley Community College history professor Richard Eller, CVCC professor and award-winning baseball writer Tim Peeler, CVCC professor and publisher Robert Canipe, Morganton author Christina Xiong, and award-winning artist, author and designer Bud Caywood.
The reading will begin at 7 p.m. at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory and is free and open to the public. Taste Full Beans has hosted Poetry Hickory on the second Tuesday of every month for more than 12 years. For more information, contact Scott Owens at 828-234-4266.
