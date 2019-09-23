HICKORY - At noon on Friday, Oct. 4, the First Friday Local Author program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will feature freelance writer and author Nancy Geiger.
The October program will take place in the upstairs conference room. You are welcome to bring your own lunch to eat during this program. The First Friday Local Author program is free and open to the public.
Geiger is a freelance writer contributing regular articles and columns to local and regional publications in western North Carolina, including newspapers, magazines, blogs, website content, press releases and several "Chicken Soup for the Soul" books. She has also authored three books. “A Bride's Cookbook or Surviving the First Year” came from the cooking and entertaining she did as a wife of a military officer stationed overseas. “In These Days of Cell Phones, Texting and Social Media...Can the Nest Ever Be Truly Empty?” originated as a popular column that covered the time from when her only child went to college through her wedding day. “What I Learned Teaching Sunday School” was released July 2019 and it is the result of 20 years teaching Sunday school. All three books can be found on Amazon in both paper back and e-book format.
The application for local authors interested in participating in the First Friday Local Author program is available. Authors representing children, young adult, and adult literature are encouraged to apply. To request an application, email Linda Campbell at lcampbell@hickorync.gov or ask for an application at the reference desk of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
