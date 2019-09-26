What tickles your funny bone? For some, it’s listening to a person playing the piano when suddenly she hits the wrong note. Plunk.
For others, it’s seeing someone walking along and then, bam, he trips. Maybe he falls. Maybe he doesn’t. Either way, it strikes some folks as comical.
For me, it’s when I’m reading something and unexpectedly come across a mistake. Usually, it’s a simple typo, but the result can be side-splitting.
Earlier in the year, my husband and I were walking the expansive grounds of a lovely mountain inn and restaurant, the sort of place engaged couples choose for outdoor weddings. There had been that sort of event the day before. Clean-up was still in progress, which was why a ceremony program was lying on the ground. I picked it up, read through it – “Prelude,” “Processional,” “Welcome,” [pastor’s name], “Blessing of the Ring” -- and then (here it comes), “Exchange of Vowels.”
I screamed.
Can’t you see the bride and groom, both beaming with joy, each holding a big cutout a, e, i, o, or u?
For the next five minutes, my husband and I played out a somber swapping of letters: With this letter I pledge always to be an A-1 husband, I offer you this “e” as a symbol of my everlasting love, let these letters be everyday reminders that I have “i’s” only for “u.”
I added the program to my collection of writing bloopers, which I’d like to share with you as a way to brighten your day as much as they brightened mine.
The first is a surprising bit of information I found while reading about some of the Carolina Panthers’ players. Someone had asked, “What is Cam Newton’s salary?” Another person had responded: “According to Spotrac, the 29-year-old quarterback is making a $14.5 million base salary. He also earned a $4.5 million singing bonus.”
Did you know Cam Newton sings? And that he’s paid handsomely to do it? Neither did I!
Even when reading recipes, a person can come upon an entertaining bit of instruction, such as in a “My Recipes” formula for waffles. After getting out all the ingredients, “All you do is whisk everyone together in a mixing bowl . . .” Ouch!
Another recipe included a reviewer’s suggestion: “I always use white pepper when I’m with potatoes.” Apparently, spuds make good companions.
So many people have trouble with the correct usage of “come” and “go” and “bring” and “take.” Instead of going into how their misuse has reached epidemic proportions, I’ll let you be the judge of what choosing the wrong verb can do. From an Apple News BuzzFeed in which people described their best qualities, one writer stated, “Impartiality. Some of my friends go to me for advice . . .” Which is basically saying this person has a clone.
I just felt sorry for this respondent in another BuzzFeed list in which writers described bad things that had happened to them: “My roommate were in the middle of dying my hair from the box.” Subject-verb agreement problem aside, where does one buy hair in a box?
Or, in the case of “This person who saved a cat from drowning with a broom,” I would have been sure that the cat and the broom were going down together had a photo of the rescue not been offered.
Now to some of my favorites: descriptions of houses that are for sale. Because I like looking at houses, I caught Zillow’s attention, and just about every morning, my email includes a list of houses that are on the market in my area. Besides the photos of the homes’ exteriors and interiors, each house comes with a written description.
“The neighborhood is nice and quit.” Quit what?
“Previous owner stated that there is hardwoods under the carpet.” Previous owner needs to consider the use of the verb “are.”
“If you are looking to be convenient to Hickory and Charlotte . . .” Why buy a house? Just go stand next to NC Hwy 16 in Denver.
“The 2 car garage enters into the spacious kitchen.” Well, if it’s got room for two cars, I expect the kitchen truly is spacious.
“Separate living room with stone fire place that could be used as a dining room.” I’ll let you mull that one over all by yourself.
“This home will not last long . . .” They really shouldn’t admit such a thing if they’re serious about selling it.
“Closed to Downtown Newton & Conover, Hwy 16, I-40 and just off of Hwy 10 East.” I hope it comes with a helicopter pad.
“Updates include . . . new front porch post . . .” Must be one very tiny front porch.
And finally, a writing blooper that isn’t as amusing as it is perplexing. I saw it on the rear window of a Jeep Wrangler: “Silly boy’s/Jeep’s are/For girl’s.” Based on the punctuation, a silly boy owns a Jeep that possesses some items that are not named, and the unnamed items are for something else that is unnamed but owned by a girl. Oh me, oh my. A serious confusion of plural and possessive. Like those signs sometimes hanging next to people’s front doors: The Smith’s, The Powell’s, The Wang’s. One Smith or one Powell or one Wang owns something, but what?
In the Aug. 15, 2016, “Real Simple” article “13 Things You Probably Don’t Know About Laughing” (www.realsimple.com), writer Sally Wadyka shared this from University of Maryland, College Park, research scientist Scott Weems, “‘. . .what often makes us laugh is when our brain is expecting one thing and then, in the space of a few words, that expectation is turned on its head. Take the classic Groucho Marx joke: “One morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. How he got in my pajamas, I don’t know.”’”
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
