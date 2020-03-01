The Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library hosted a women’s suffrage historical exhibit of the State Archives of North Carolina from on Saturday. The exhibit, called “An Absolute Moral Certainty,” celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment and will include suffrage memorabilia specific to North Carolina.
