A proposal for Burke County to buy some property in Icard for a new trash convenience site is off the table.
The proposed property is located on U.S. 70 but county officials say the land is not suitable for a site. The proposal was to buy 17.25 acres for $148,350 and spend up to $30,000 for due-diligence testing.
Burke County Manager Bryan Steen told the county commissioners during a virtual meeting this week that after doing some due diligence work, including hiring an engineer to conduct subsurface exploration and geotechnical evaluation that the evaluations concluded the soil is not suitable for either of the county’s intended purposes and would require a large amount of soil to be replaced.
The convenience site would have taken around 5 acres. The county proposed using the remaining property for industrial development.
Also during the commissioners meeting, residents had the opportunity to submit comments for the clerk to the board, Kay Draughn, to read aloud to commissioners.
Four comments were submitted, with all asking commissioners to lift the ban on BBOs and Air B&Bs. Those commenting argued that since hotels remain open, the BBOs and Air B&Bs should be allowed to resume renting, saying their guests would not be coming into contact with others like a hotel guest would.
Commissioners rarely respond during the public comments portion of the meeting.
The board approved its consent agenda, which includes:
» Accept $92,783 of state one-time funds from the Division of Public Health for the COVID-19 crisis response for surveillance, epidemiology, laboratory capacity, infection control, mitigation, communications, and other preparedness and response activities, according to information from the county.
» A Recreational Trails Program 2020 grant from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources for $89,400 to complete the trail and boardwalk construction on the Fonta Flora State Trail at Linville Access across NC 126 to the existing MST Connector trail. The grant requires a match of $22,350, which would come from Duke Energy funding, according to information from the county;
» A $68,000 Recreation Trails Program grant from NCDNCR for a trail and boardwalk construction on the Fonta Flora State Trail/Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail. The grant requires a $17,000 match, which will come from the Duke Energy funding, according to information from the county;
» A grant application of a 2021 Recreational Trails Program to build a new section of trail connecting the existing sections of the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail and Fonta Flora State Trail at Lake James State Park to other portions of the park across Canal Bridge on NC 126, according to information from the county, according to information from the county;
» To approve the STBG-DA grant ($400,000) contract between the North Carolina Department of Transportation and Burke County. Burke County Community Development Department applied for and was awarded $400,000 for the Fonta Flora State Trail — Linville Dam and Boardwalk and trail. The grant match of $100,000 was approved in the current county budget, according to information from the county.
