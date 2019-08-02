The members of Community Church of Conover, formerly known as New Vision Presbyterian Church, filed a lawsuit in an effort to save their building last month.
Todd Harkins, a longtime church member and one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, says the actions of the former pastor’s wife is the reason why they’ll be forced from the church building they’ve called home for nearly 20 years after the worship service on Sunday.
Due to the ongoing legal battle and a pending sale of the church building, the Presbytery of Western North Carolina will change the locks on the 502 Thornburg Drive NE property Monday.
Harkins and church members Percy Jones and Ron Young, along with elders and trustees of Community Church of Conover filed a complaint and motion for injunctive relief against Neighbors Network Inc., Dianna Osborne, the Presbytery of Western North Carolina Inc. and the Presbyterian Church USA in Catawba County on July 17.
Osborne, a former member of Community Church, was married to the longtime pastor Mark Osborne. Mark Osborne died in March 2018, according to the lawsuit. Dianna Osborne is also the president of Neighbors Network Inc., according to Neighbors Network’s website and the lawsuit.
Neighbors Network is a nonprofit based in Conover that provides adults 50 and older with resources and services.
The church joined the Presbytery of Western North Carolina in 2007 and the Presbytery assumed ownership of the property at that time, the lawsuit states.
“Prior to becoming a part of the Presbytery, we had trouble finding a pastor, so when we joined the Presbytery’s new church program, they were able to provide pastoral support and agreed to take on what we still owed on the mortgage for the church building,” Harkins said.
The church was also expected to meet a financial obligation to the Presbytery and grow to at least 100 members, he added.
Last October, the church learned they would owe $10,000 more to the Presbytery in 2019. To plan for this, the church held a meeting where Dianna Osborne proposed an idea, Harkins said.
“She said Neighbors Network could lease the building during the week when no one was using it and the church could make $1,000 a month,” Harkins said, adding the church loved this idea.
From there on, the church trusted Osborne to be the representative of the church during a meeting with the Presbytery, the lawsuit claims.
This is where things went sour, Harkins said.
“Osborne and Neighbors Network (through Osborne) intentionally induced the Presbytery of Western North Carolina to dissolve New Vision church, leaving Plaintiff and the remainder of the New Vision congregation without a former church,” the lawsuit states.
Harkins and church members believe Osborne misrepresented the financial stability of the church and led the Presbytery to believe the church could not meet its new financial obligations.
The church learned the Presbytery voted to dissolve the church and sell the building earlier this year, Harkins said.
During this time, Neighbors Network entered into negotiations with the Presbytery to purchase the property for $300,000, according to the lawsuit.
On March 8, Shuford Abernethy, chair of the board for Neighbors Network, sent the church a letter stating: “If Neighbors Network is able to purchase the New Vision Church building, we would like to explore the possibilities of allowing New Vision congregation to lease back a portion of the space for continued church use.”
Within the following weeks, Harkins says the church voted they wanted to make an offer to purchase the building. However, the congregation was misled to believe to do so they would have to cosign a loan, according to Harkins.
Harkins was not at the March 24, 2019, meeting where this conversation took place.
“If I had been there, I would have cleared that up,” Harkins said, adding cosigning is not what the congregation needed to do in an effort to secure a loan to make an offer.
The minutes for the March 24 meeting say Osborne told the church if they planned to make an offer to buy the building, Neighbors Network would give that offer precedence.
About a week later, a rezoning notice appeared on the property.
“We had no idea Neighbors Network was going to do that,” Harkins said.
A March 8 letter from Abernethy, provided to the Hickory Daily Record by Harkins, says: “Because of the short time frame given by the Presbytery, the Neighbors Network board will continue to move forward with the steps needed to see if a purchase by Neighbors Network is possible including a request to the City of Conover for rezoning of the facility.”
Harkins says the church was misled to believe that they would have the opportunity to purchase the church. They planned to offer the Presbytery $350,000 for the building, which is worth $1 million, the lawsuit states.
“(The Presbytery) never gave us that chance though,” Harkins said.
Paul Culpepper, the attorney for the Presbytery of Western North Carolina, which is located in Morganton, says the Presbytery gave the church an opportunity to make an offer to purchase the Conover building.
“They never made an offer,” Culpepper said in a phone interview on Thursday. Culpepper also said it was the church’s idea to leave the Presbytery.
To move forward with selling the property, the Presbytery has been trying to get the church to leave the property on their own and, “They have refused,” Culpepper said.
On July 19, a motion to delay the changing of the locks and sale of the property was made. A judge ruled that the church has through Aug. 4 to leave the building
Community Church learned this week that the Presbytery plans to follow through with changing the locks on the church building on Monday, Harkins said.
“The Presbytery believes they’ve treated them as fairly as they can,” Culpepper said.
Harkins says efforts have been made to mediate a settlement, but the Presbytery and Neighbors Network have refused to meet, therefore, the case is expected to go to trial soon.
Ultimately, the church wants to purchase the building for $350,000. They also ask the court for $25,000 in damages from the defendants along with all the court and attorney fees to be paid by the defendants along with any other further relief the court sees fit.
“We plan to offer the Presbytery $50,000 more than Neighbors Network,” Harkins said, explaining he doesn’t understand why the Presbytery is accepting such a low offer for a property that’s worth at least $1 million. “There’s a wolf in the hen house somewhere.”
The HDR reached out to Neighbors Network and Osborne's attorney Kristy D'Ambrosio.
"Neighbors Network and Dianna Osborne cannot comment on this ongoing litigation," D'Ambrosio said via email on Thursday.