LENOIR—Advance care planning is a process to help your loved ones know how to speak for you if you are ever unable to make your own medical decisions. It is planning for the unexpected.
Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care partners with the Caldwell Senior Center to offer an Advance Care Planning Workshop at no cost to the community on Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Caldwell Senior Center in Lenoir.
Join retired local attorney Houston Groome for this workshop. “Advance Directives: Living Wills and Health Care Powers of Attorney are gifts to your family,” says Groome. “Deciding, discussing and documenting your health care wishes helps ensure your health care wishes are known and honored. It also gives you peace of mind that you have made appropriate preparations.” Notaries and witnesses will be available to help anyone who wants to complete their documents at the clinic.
For more information, or to register, call 828-758-2883, or visit Eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.