GRANITE FALLS - The Town of Granite Falls will host a ceremony to honor veterans at 10 a.m. Friday  in the gymnasium at the Granite Falls Recreation Center, 56 Pinewood Road. 

The ceremony will honor all veterans including five veterans whose names have been inscribed on the Town of Granite Falls Veterans Monument since the dedication ceremony last year. Patriotic music will be played and refreshments will be served starting at 9:30 a.m. 

Everyone is invited.

For more information about the veterans monument,  call the town office at 396-3131 or visit the town website www.granitefallsnc.com

