Contaminated oysters suspected in NC man’s death
WILMINGTON — North Carolina officials are investigating whether tainted oysters led to the death of a suburban Raleigh man.
Media outlets report that David Argay of Cary died Thursday after visiting coastal Wilmington.
The StarNews of Wilmington reports that state health and seafood officials said his death by vibriosis was caused by a bacteria which can be in raw or undercooked shellfish or which can enter the body through an open wound.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vibriosis causes about 100 deaths and 80,000 illnesses in the United States yearly.
Shannon Jenkins of the state Division of Marine Fisheries says the suspect shellfish being probed came from a mix of sources. Details haven’t been released about the origin of the oysters and any restaurant where Argay ate.
NY man drowns in Atlantic off Outer Banks
HATTERAS — National Park Service officials think a 75-year-old man from southern New York died off the North Carolina shore while trying to escape from a rip current tugging him out to sea.
Rangers at Cape Hatteras National Seashore say the man from Downsville, New York died Saturday afternoon in the waves near Hatteras Village. Officials say a companion swimmer reported the man became unconscious while attempting to escape from the rip current.
A cause of death hasn’t been determined.
Saturday’s death is the third in the waters off the national seashore this year, down from five in 2018, seven in 2017 and eight in 2016.
Convicted robber fatally stabbed inside NC prison
WHITEVILLE — Outside investigators are looking into the slaying of a North Carolina inmate.
The state Department of Public Safety said Sunday that 49-year-old Scott Whitmeyer was stabbed to death Saturday night inside an inmate dormitory at Columbus Correctional Institution near Whiteville.
The medium-custody prison is on lockdown while the Columbus Sheriff’s Office County investigates.
Officials say Whitmeyer was stabbed repeatedly with a homemade weapon.
Whitmeyer was convicted in Cumberland County in 2014 of robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. He was projected to spend the next decade behind bars.
As sea level rises, NC battleship prepares to shore up
NEW HANOVER COUNTY — Rising seas are pushing the Cape Fear River over its banks and into Battleship Park more and more frequently. But a grant has put the battleship NC nearly a fourth of the way toward its goal of protecting itself for years to come.
The Battleship announced it has been awarded a $400,000 grant from the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund, a fund established by the N.C. General Assembly to protect and restore natural resources. The grant will go toward the battleship’s Living with Water project, a $2 million effort to protect the ship and surrounding park from worsening flooding. Battleship staff planned the project with engineering firm Moffatt & Nichol and the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration Beaufort office.
Battleship Capt. Terry Bragg said this first grant will go toward design and engineering. The next priority is a living shoreline along the ship’s basin, followed by a constructed wetland near the parking lot.
Currently, the basin has what’s known as a hardened shoreline, in this case massive concrete blocks installed at the water’s edge in the 1980s. A living shoreline would replace those with vegetation and natural landscaping that mirrors the existing marsh.
Beyond the shoreline, a new wetland will be dug into the existing field, creating still more space for floodwaters to go.
RISING SEAS
According to NASA’s Sea Level Change resource, the global mean sea level is rising 3.3 millimeters per year — more than 40 millimeters, about 1.5 inches, since the start of 2010. In low-lying areas like Battleship Park, already vulnerable to tides, even small increases are noticeable.
“When I arrived, my primary challenge was the restoration of the Battleship and her hull,” Bragg said. “That was the primary directive for a number of years, and then in about the 2015 timeframe, I noticed that our world was starting to change at a very pronounced rate.”
With the park flooding more frequently, staff had to cut back night visits for the haunted ghost ship event. Concerts had to be canceled. The annual easter egg hunt, scheduled during the flood-heavy days of spring, became harder to schedule. Two rows of live oak trees in the parking lot drowned from the water inundation.
So, Bragg studied the flood records. A flood in the area is defined as water 5.5 feet or more above the mean water level.
In the entire decade of the 1940s, the area that would one day become Battleship Park flooded six times. Between 2010 and 2015, it flooded 92 times.
Bragg said in 2018 alone, the park recorded 101 flood events.
Bracing for the future
While last year saw record rainfall in the region, including from Hurricane Florence, Bragg said the flooding happened throughout the year. So far, 2019’s rainfall in the Wilmington area is more than 5 inches below normal, but even on a sunny, late summer day, the parking lot was flooded at high tide.
Bragg said that whatever political sensitivities people have in talking about climate change, the reality is seeping into Battleship Park.
“It may have always had flooding, but now it’s affecting business operations,” he said. “It is real.”
As for the remaining $1.6 million needed for Living with Water, Bragg said the Battleship has grant applications in to multiple entities, including the National Fish and Wildlife Association. He’s hopeful to hear back from several of them within the next three to six months.
Bragg said the changes at Battleship Park are designed to protect the area for years to come.
“Once you go through the design and engineering, you’ll have permitting done, and then you’ll be able to do repairs to an existing structure,” he said, “which is a lot easier than starting at ground zero.”
