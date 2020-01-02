HICKORY - ACAP (Adult Children of Aging Parents) will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the fellowship hall of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church.

Overcoming communication barriers will be discussed.

Often we set ourselves up thinking of and expecting the worst possible outcome before even initiating a conversation. There are many ways to condition one’s self to imagine the benefit and adaptive outcome rather then embracing negative thinking patterns. 

At the Jan. 14 meeting, Jeffrey Dula, MSHS, GERO Specialist, QMHP, and Vaya Health will help with communication barriers. Dula is a qualified mental health professional with more than 28 years of experience in the health care industry. He holds a Master of Science in Human Services and has varied experience working in hospitals, assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities. Dula has provided support to caregivers on issues including behavioral management techniques, grief and loss, psychosocial wellness and connection to health care services.

Mt. Olive Lutheran Church is at  2780 N. Center St., Hickory (beside Publix). Kingston Residence of Hickory is the program sponsor.

To register for the free program,  email Info.ACAPHickory@gmail.com or call 828-610-5741.

Although designed for adult-children who are caring for their aging parents, ACAP programs are open to all.

