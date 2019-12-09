STATESVILLE — By December 1756, the three-story-high Fort Dobbs was complete. The 50 North Carolina soldiers posted there prepared to spend the first of many harsh winters in the building as they protected the western edge of settlement in the British colony during the French and Indian War.
On Saturday, visitors to the newly reconstructed Fort Dobbs can experience daily life as it was in the 18th century. Costumed re-enactors representing Provincial soldiers, British settlers, and allied Cherokee will bring the fort to life with on-going demonstrations including hearth cooking and woodworking. Musket and cannon firing demonstrations will be held at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Event hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but a $2 per person donation is suggested. For more information, call 704-873-5882 or visit www.fortdobbs.org.
Fort Dobbs State Historic Site’s mission is to preserve and interpret the history of Fort Dobbs and North Carolina’s role in the French and Indian War. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Special events and living history weekends are offered throughout the year. It is part of the Division of N.C. State Historic Sites within the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
