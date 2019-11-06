A multiple-car accident on Interstate 40 near the Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard exit (exit 125) has stalled traffic on the highway.
Reports from the scene indicate the westbound lane is blocked.
The N.C. Highway Patrol officers and City of Hickory firefighters are on the scene of the accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.