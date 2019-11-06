IMG_1264.jpg

The scene of a multi-car crash on Interstate 40.

A multiple-car accident on Interstate 40 near the Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard exit (exit 125) has stalled traffic on the highway.

Reports from the scene indicate the westbound lane is blocked.

The N.C. Highway Patrol officers and City of Hickory firefighters are on the scene of the accident.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments