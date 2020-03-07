In the next year, the city of Hickory hopes to begin work on a network of trails in northwest Hickory that will also include a pedestrian and biking bridge over U.S. 321.
The city, along with representatives from the firm TGS Engineers, held a meeting Thursday to show off the plans, answer questions and get feedback on the design.
Here’s a look at the plans and some of the feedback from people at the meeting.
The plans
The projects presented at Thursday’s meeting are part of the trail system that also includes City Walk and Riverwalk.
The two projects in question would include a biking and pedestrian loop near downtown, a pedestrian bridge across U.S. 321 and a biking and pedestrian trail leading up from the pedestrian bridge to the Hickory Regional Airport.
The loop near downtown would start at the intersection of Main Avenue NW and Ninth Street NW. It would then proceed to 11th Street NW. After turning down 11th Street, the loop would connect into Old Lenoir Road, where the city is planning another segment of trails.
The designers showed two alternatives for the pedestrian and biking bridge over U.S. 321. Both designs showed white bridges but one had a bridge with an arch while the other had trusses.
Tommy Register of TGS Engineers said the engineers have coordinated the project so that the North Carolina Department of Transportation will have space to widen U.S. 321 to six lanes. He said the bridge will almost certainly be built before the road is widened.
As part of the projects, roads in the area will be resurfaced and improved to be compliant with the standards set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The estimated project cost listed on the meeting handout was $19.7 million — including $19.2 million for the construction and nearly $500,000 for right-of-way acquisition. The handout notes the cost projects are preliminary.
Much of the project is being funded through the $17 million federal BUILD Grant the city received in 2018, with the city picking up the remainder of the cost.
The project handout listed right-of-way acquisition and construction as scheduled to begin in the 2020 fiscal year, which starts in July.
Register said the additional right-of-way needed for the project would be minimal. “The majority of the project is within existing DOT right-of-way or existing city right-of-way,” Register said. “There is some acquisition but not a whole lot.”
Suggestions, concerns and praiseHickory residents who came to the meeting had a range of reactions, including ideas for the project, concerns about aspects of the project and excitement about the new infrastructure for cycling.
Chris Simmons said he wanted the city to be creative with the design, particularly when it comes to the U.S. 321 pedestrian bridge.
He said the city should use the opportunity to create a design that appeals to young professionals and serves as an eye-catching symbol of the city.
“It’s crucial that that be done with specific demographics in mind of how the city wants to grow,” Simmons said. “Are you going to do something that looks utilitarian like a lot of architecture in Hickory is or are you going to think about beauty, timelessness, creating something that is to some degree branded or trying to convey an identity versus just accomplishing a job?”
Carolyn Justice said the trail would go along her property. While she thinks the trail is a good thing for the area, she did have privacy concerns.
“They’re going to cut down trees and I’m worried about there not being any kind of barrier there,” Justice said. “Are people going to be walking through my front yard?”
Register said the issue of whether or not a fence could be put up would come up during the right-of-way negotiations. Justice said she would hope there could be arrangement to put up a fence between the walkway and her property.
David White, the membership director for a cycling group called the Hickory Velo Club, said the improvements would make it easier for cyclists to get across the city.
“It’s going to improve (the cycling experience) tremendously,” White said. “Right now, 321 is just treacherous to get across.”
City Walk and Riverwalk are part of a $40 million bond package approved by Hickory voters in 2014.
