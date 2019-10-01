HICKORY - Mayor Hank Guess will talk about progress on the City Walk project and its potential impact on the city's economy when he addresses Newcomers of Catawba Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The meeting is open to the public and starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Hickory Regional Airport, 3101 Ninth Ave. Drive, NW, near the Crawdads baseball stadium. Neill Grading and Construction is completing the downtown portion of City Walk and will start work this fall on the rest of the 1.7-mile, 10-foot wide paved path that will connect Lenoir-Rhyne University to Ninth Street NW.
More work along Old Lenoir Road will connect City Walk to the future RiverWalk, creating a 5-mile corridor for walking and bicycling. Newcomers is a social organization for new and long-time residents of Catawba, Alexander, Caldwell and Burke counties. For details on the club, see www.newcomersofcv.org.
