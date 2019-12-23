IMG_1371.jpg
Two people were transported with injuries from a two-vehicle crash in Hickory Monday afternoon.

The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Hickory Fire Battalion Chief Mike Cates.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Third Avenue NE and Second Street NE. and closed all but one lane to traffic on Third Avenue NE.

Officer Justin Castro with the Hickory Police Department said a blue Prius was traveling south on Second Street NE when the driver ran the red light and collided with a red sedan in the intersection that was traveling east on Third Avenue. 

This article was updated to include more info and corrected to included the correct street names.

