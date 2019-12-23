Two people were transported with injuries from a two-vehicle crash in Hickory Monday afternoon.
The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Hickory Fire Battalion Chief Mike Cates.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Third Avenue NE and Second Street NE. and closed all but one lane to traffic on Third Avenue NE.
Officer Justin Castro with the Hickory Police Department said a blue Prius was traveling south on Second Street NE when the driver ran the red light and collided with a red sedan in the intersection that was traveling east on Third Avenue.
This article was updated to include more info and corrected to included the correct street names.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.