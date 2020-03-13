Catawba Valley and Frye Regional medical centers have increased visitor restrictions, according to Facebook posts made by each organization.
“In light of the recent outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we are working closely with Catawba County Public Health and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure we are prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to this virus,” Frye Regional Medical Center’s (FRMC) Facebook post states.
FRMC’s visitor guidelines are only immediate family members ages 13 and older are permitted to visit. Catawba Valley Medical Center’s (CVMC) guidelines are similar.
CVMC’s post states, “Catawba Valley Medical Center has increased visitor restrictions and is asking those who are not immediate family members to avoid visiting unless absolutely necessary.”
