5e95f4831a6e3.image.jpg

Catawba County Public Health reported there were no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The total cases in the county remain at 43.

The tally might not be a full picture of the number of COVID-19 cases, since not everyone with the virus will be or has been tested, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Burke County reported at least 68 cases as of Saturday.

Caldwell saw one new case as of Sunday bringing the county total to 22, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. Alexander County remained at 3.

There are at least 6,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina as of Sunday, according to the website.

At least 172 people have died from the coronavirus, according to NCDHHS. At least 465 people are hospitalized with it.

At least 78,772 tests for COVID-19 have been completed statewide.

Tags

Load comments