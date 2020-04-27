GRANITE FALLS - The Disabled American Veterans golf tournament originally scheduled for May has been re-scheduled for Sept. 12 at Granada Farms golf facility in Granite Falls.

There will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start for the captains choice tournament. There will be a goody bag for all golfers,a thank-you gift and hot dog lunch at conclusion. The top three teams will receive cash awards. Gifts will be awarded for longest drive and closest to hole.

For anyone wishing to sponsor a hole, the price remains $50 with photo and tax deduction. This will be the 10th annual James Smith Memorial Tourney.

For more information, call Larry Hill, Senior Vice Commander, at 828-396-5935.

