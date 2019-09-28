HICKORY - The public is invited to join George Place, Catawba County Cooperative Extension director, in a presentation about seed saving and plant propagation on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m.
Participants will learn how to select and save seeds with proper technique. They will also learn how to share favorite plants with cuttings, layering, division, and more. This presentation is part of the Advanced Gardener series designed to help both beginner and advanced gardeners enjoy all of the health, enjoyment, and learning that comes from managing the home landscape and growing some of their own produce.
People can attend the presentations of interest or pursue certification by attending all presentations. This year’s curriculum offers two different certification programs. Advanced Gardener certification is available to participants who attend nine of the 11 presentations and complete 20 hours of service/learning activities in 2019. There is no cost for Advanced Gardener certification. Master Gardener certification requirements include attending all 11 presentations, completing 10 hours of extension workshop education, completing on-line quizzes and exams, completing a weed collection project, completing a home landscape project, completing a 1,000-square-foot garden design project, and completing 40 hours of community service in gardening activities. The cost for Master Gardener certification is $100.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
