HICKORY — More than 300 guests attended the sold-out third annual Farm to Table on Sept. 19 at the Crossing, Hollar Mill. The event was hosted by the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM). The fundraiser benefited GHCCM and the Hickory Farmers Market. The chairperson for the third year was Jane Duralia, volunteer and SOAR coordinator with GHCCM. Co-chairperson was Lucy Corwin, representing the Farmers Market board of directors. Master of ceremonies was Hal Row, local talk-show host of “First Talk with Hal Row,” WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM. Music was provided by local musician Kevin Smith.
The support of sponsors ensured the success of Farm to Table. They included Lowes Foods, Alex Lee, MDI; Mike John Hickory Toyota; The Crossing at Hollar Mill; Frye Regional Medical Center; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Hickory; Brown and Neuwirth Oral and Cosmetic Surgery Center; Steve White Motors; and Broome Associates (Keystone Insurers Group).
The concept of the event was to feature local chefs creatively preparing produce and meat from local farmers who participate regularly at the Hickory Farmers Market. The chefs included Michael Beers with Fourk restaurant; Rick Doherr, Café Rule; Joey Mansueto, Catawba Country Club; and Ben Sullivan, Cheney Brothers distributor and formerly with Highland Avenue Restaurant. The participating farms included Bluebird Farm, Mia’s Farm, Hoffman Farm, Hoffman Farm Heritage Heirlooms, Wike Farm and Orchard, Walker Farm, Tumbling Shoals Farm and the Bearded Farmer. A sampling of the menu included a wide variety of culinary delights such as watermelon tomato skewer, kale and roasted cauliflower salad, raising-roots pork, stewed apples, squash cake, longbeans and corn, roasted eggplant, collard greens, and topped off with blueberry cobbler.
The food was served family style to guests. More than 35 volunteers assisted with serving. Volunteers came from local churches, civic organizations, schools and businesses.
Susie Tolbert, GHCCM client services coordinator, was the inspiration for the decor. Tolbert collected dishes, glasses, serving pieces from yard sales and second hand stores. Each piece represented an eclectic collection of table settings from past generations. Tolbert set the tables for the guests and added centerpieces of canned goods, wildflowers, etc. Upon entering the venue, guests were taken back in time when family and friends would gather to enjoy the fruits of their labor from the family farm.
In addition, Tolbert added her talents by churning homemade butter for the homemade bread made by chef Ben Sullivan. Her love of a bygone era is the reason she puts time and energy into decorating the event space. In addition, as stated by Tolbert: “I have been with GHCCM for 10 years. During my time working with our ‘neighbors’ (clients), I see how much good GHCCM offers our neighbors to help those in need. I have seen many people move from poverty/homelessness to the excitement of moving into a secure housing environment. Farm to Table is a way for me to give back to GHCCM which allows us to give back to those in most need.”
The program for Farm to Table premiered the new GHCCM video highlighting the ministry and interviews with neighbors (clients) and staff. Kathy Wood, executive director GHCCM, introduced the video. One of GHCCM’s founders, Don Flick, was in attendance and was recognized. The video was created and filmed by Alan Jackson and Chris Frye of Jackson Creative. The video can be seen on the GHCCM website at www.ccmhickory.org. Two clients, Jack Edwards and Alex Woznick, who were featured in the video were in attendance to view the premier. The GHCCM staff is available to present a program for churches, civic groups, etc. Contact Linda Wade at lbwade@ccmhickory.org or call 828-323-7903.
At the end of the evening, there was a 50/50 raffle drawing. The winner received half of the amount collected. GHCCM benefited as well by receiving one half. Michael Blackburn, president of the GHCCM Board of Directors, presented the winner of the drawing, Mary Ryan.
More than 33 local merchants and individuals donated items for the silent auction. In addition, 31 Thrift and More, the thrift store at GHCCM, donated varied selections of clothing, housewares and decor from the store.
During the past 50 years, GHCCM has served Catawba County, Alexander County and surrounding communities through a robust ministry that includes Neighbor Navigator case management; nutrition; free and charitable pharmaceuticals and medical care; clothing and housewares; intentional communities through NETworX Catawba; wellness and recovery; and disability income benefits case management.
The newest addition of the Whole Life Center actively assists clients with taking the next steps. The WLC provides resources and services to assist clients in taking the steps needed to break the poverty cycle.
The website for GHCCM is www.ccmhickory.org, for additional information email info@ccmhickory.org, and to volunteer send request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.
