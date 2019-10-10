NEWTON - The Catawba County League of Republican Women will meet Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Catawba Country Club. Lunch buffet starts at 11:30 a.m. and meeting starts at noon.

The guest speaker will be Donna Spencer. October is also the month the group has its membership drive.

Contact Jean Pitts at 828-294-3089 for information on meeting or membership. The group is collecting items for local homeless veterans and food items for local food banks.

