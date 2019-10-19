The streets of downtown Taylorsville were packed Saturday for the 31st Annual Apple Festival.
The event included live music, food and craft vendors and plenty of apples.
Check out more than 40 photos from the festival.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
