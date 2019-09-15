HICKORY - The public is invited to join Melinda Ratchford on Monday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m. for the second part of her popular Titanic presentation. Ratchford will use multimedia and memorabilia to tell the stories of some of the passengers who lost their lives as Titanic sank on April 14, 1912.
After traveling to Halifax and visiting the graves of the 336 bodies recovered, Ratchford learned that even after a tragedy such as the Titanic sinking, the stories of heroism, cowardice, faith and hope live on. Learn about the brave sailors from Mackay Bennett, Minia, and Monmangy; how it was determined whether to bury someone in the Catholic, Protestant or Jewish cemetery; and other intriguing issues brought about by the sinking of the Titanic.
Ratchford is a North Carolina native with a background in the North Carolina Public School system and she is a retired associate professor of Belmont Abbey College. Ratchford has studied R.M.S. Titanic for many years. Her travels have taken her to places associated with the legendary ship, including the site in the North Atlantic where Titanic sank.
Registration is not required for the free Titanic: The Halifax Dead Speak presentation. For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
