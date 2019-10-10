HICKORY - Humane Society of Catawba County will present Tapas & Tails, a fundraiser for The Hope Medical Fund, from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Moretz Mills.
The public is invited to join Humane Society of Catawba County for an evening of celebration as it raises funding to treat animals in need of medical care above and beyond normal circumstances.
Admission to Tapas & Tails includes heavy hors d'oeuvres from favorite local restaurants including BOCA, Cafe Rule, Liazzo's, L&L Catering, Charlie Grainger's, Let Them Eat Cake by Flavia, El Paso 127 and Cornerstone Bakery. Browse through unique silent auction items, check out the wine wall, help yourself to a candy bar, and enjoy fellowship while sipping on beer/wine with animal lovers from the community. Dress code is casual.
This year's musical guest at Tapas & Tails will be Nashville recording artist and Hickory native Casey Clark. Clark’s work both as a songwriter and relentless road dog have won him respect from several of Nashville’s hottest hitmakers.
“Music is a canvas for me," Clark said. "I’m a regular guy that likes to work hard, make friends, and find meaning in everyday life. I can’t wait for you guys to hear what that sounds like.” To learn more about Casey and his music check out his website: www.caseyclarkmusic.com.
For those looking to keep the celebration going, Humane Society is offering an after party experience downstairs in the elegant setting of BOCA restaurant from 9-11 p.m. Admission to BOCA After Party includes a cocktail and decadent dessert bar. There are only 50 tickets available to this intimate after party. Get tickets at catawbahumane.org.
All proceeds from Tapas & Tails go to The Hope Medical Fund. The Hope Medical Fund allows HSCC to provide critical care for animals in need. This fund has paid for complex surgeries, expensive X-rays, treatment for heartworm positive dogs, and many other tests, treatments and medications which normal funding cannot cover. Since its inception, more than 5,000 animals have received treatment normally beyond Humane Society resources.
Tickets to Tapas & Tails are $35 and tickets to BOCA After Party are $20.
Tickets available at www.catawbahumane.org or HSCCTapas.givesmart.com
