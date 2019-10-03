HICKORY - Securing funding for a small business remains a challenge. The Small Business Center at Catawba Valley Community College will present a panel discussion designed to help entrepreneurs understand the funding process at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m.

This two-hour program consists of panel discussions with local bankers, financial organizations, and public and private resources to help small business owners and prospective business owners understand the current lending environment and identify options available for funding. Each panel will be followed by question-and-answer session for participants to ask questions and interact with panel members. This program is free, but registration is required. Call 828-304-0500.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or register online at http://www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events.

