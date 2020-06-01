YMCA and charter school to host summer day camp

HICKORY – YMCA of Catawba Valley is expanding its partnership with New Dimensions Charter School in Morganton.
In addition to current programs like learn-to-swim, family fun nights, fitness classes and mobile kitchen demonstrations, beginning June 8 the YMCA will provide a traditional day camp program on the New Dimensions campus in Burke County.
Summer will look different for many of us this year and children will seek socialization at a safe distance in more ways than before as a result of COVID-19. The YMCA is following COVID-19 safety precautions within its programs that include practices such as smaller staff-to-camper ratio, social distancing, frequent hand washing and enhanced sanitation practices.
One of its community goals with this year’s camp is to stop summer learning loss. With early school closures, kids have been out of school a lot longer this year. The summer camp program will help bridge the learning loss gap by hiring certified teachers to provide individual and small group tutoring sessions creating learning opportunities for all campers.
According to Paxton Tallent, executive director of the Hickory Foundation YMCA, this expansion of programming will be equally beneficial for New Dimensions, the YMCA summer program offerings and the Morganton community.
“New Dimensions, located in the renovated former Shadowline manufacturing facility on 29 beautiful acres bordering the Catawba River, will create unique camp experience for children that will be filled with outdoor and wilderness adventures, healthy fun, creativity, friendships and lasting memories. We are excited to expand on this relationship that will positively impact the Catawba Valley region," Tallent said.
With guidance from Y-USA, the American Camping Association and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the YMCA of Catawba Valley and New Dimensions are committed to keeping campers and staff safe. For more information, visit camp.ymcacv.org or call 828-324-2858.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!