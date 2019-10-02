HICKORY - Are you embarking on a new journey called homeschooling? On Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, Tami Fox will present a program designed to answer your questions about getting started with your homeschool.
Fox has been a homeschool mom to her six children for the past 20 years. She has graduated four of her children and is currently homeschooling her two youngest children, who are in grades 11 and seven.
She will give you strategies and thoughts on beginning your homeschool. Do you have a family mission statement, and why is it important to your homeschool? Are you overwhelmed and don’t know where to start? Fox will give you ideas on getting started. Do you need a support group or co-op to homeschool? Come find out about the importance of homeschooling and being a part of your local homeschool community.
Fox is a local author and life-long resident of the Catawba Valley. She is the author of a popular blog and newsletter. She lives in Alexander County with her husband and three of their six children. In 2015, she wrote "Giving Your Children Wings Without Losing Yours." In the book, she shares how she taught her children routines and life skills. In her second book, "Finding Joy in Brokenness," she shares how she found joy and blessings even on the hard days.
Registration is not required for the "Help! We Decided to Homeschool! Now What?" presentation. For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
